UK Fight Club: Wargaming peace, stabilization, and counterinsurgency operations

On May 13, UK Fight Club will be hosting a webinar on wargaming peace, stabilization, and counterinsurgency operations, featuring none other than me. The session starts at 20:00 BST, and you can sign up here.

