Connections US: Call for game lab proposals

Posted by on 01/05/2021

The organizers of the Connections US professional wargaming conference have issued a call for proposals for their “game lab” sessions. If you wish to proposal a topic for discussion, use this link (since the ones in the image below won’t work here).

As noted above, the deadline for proposals is May 30.

