CSIS: Fellow or Senior Fellow in gaming and futures analysis

The Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington DC is looking for a Fellow or Senior Fellow in gaming and futures analysis.

The CSIS International Security Program (ISP) is a constant source of reliable analysis on the threats and opportunities shaping U.S. and partner security interests at home and abroad. The Fellow or Senior Fellow, Gaming and Futures Analysis, is expected to help create a broad intellectual agenda in accord with the overall approach of the program, and to maintain a high level of scholarship in a dynamic and fast-paced environment. The Fellow or Senior Fellow will work on several projects simultaneously, in addition to responding to daily demands.

Essential duties and responsibilities

Essential functions may include, but are not limited to the following

• Conceptualizes and actualizes the vision of ISP work on gaming and futures analysis, including securing necessary sponsors and fundraising, as well as energizing Center-wide initiatives and cooperative arrangements.

• Develops and executes complex games, scenarios, and other events to deepen CSIS’s research and insight on a wide range of national security-related subjects.

• Contributes to the intellectual vitality of the Center by serving as a nationally-recognized thought leader whose work embodies the CSIS principles of scholarly independence, objective analysis, and political bipartisanship.

• Manages the substantive and operational priorities of sizable projects and initiatives.

• Collaborates effectively with staff across ISP and CSIS.

• Produces content-rich proposals and publications that contribute to analysis of key policy debates in Congress, the Executive Branch, between the public and private sectors, and in the international sphere.

• Represents CSIS on a national and international level in media outlets, at conferences and workshops, and among a broad range of stakeholders.