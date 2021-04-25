PAXsims

Bandera: A Russo-Ukrainian conflict matrix game

1 Comment Posted by on 25/04/2021

The ever-mysterious Tim Price has put together yet another matrix game, this time on the most recent developments in the Russo-Ukrainian conflict

The package contains background materials, briefings, a map, counters, and basic instructions on how to play a matrix game. You can download it here:

Bandera (pdf)Download

One response to “Bandera: A Russo-Ukrainian conflict matrix game

  1. David R 26/04/2021 at 9:31 am

    Great hats in these scenarios

