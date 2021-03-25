Connections UK 2021 update

Graham Longley-Brown has shared with us some information on the next Connections UK professional wargaming conference, which will be held virtually on 14 – 16 September 2021:

Learning by doing . We will run three days of hands-on virtual gaming, for all levels and numbers, and on a multitude of online platforms. Think our traditional ½-day Games Fair over three days! You will be able to run, play or just observe games. All will be ‘safe to fail’ environments, where you can experiment with different gaming approaches and formats, develop gaming ideas, see what others’ are doing – or just play to meet people and have fun!

Community building . This will include: Occasional central plenaries designed to strengthen the community. Topics will include 'bringing on the next generation' and 'diversity and inclusion'. These will be participative sessions. Educational events. Multiple, often intimate, break-out rooms where anyone can talk to anyone. Some will be pre-programmed; many will be spontaneous.

. This will include: Deep dive workshops. Breakout rooms will be available to explore topics in depth.

There will be a small charge to cover administration and technical support, but also to encourage commitment.

Details will follow presently, but please save the dates 14 – 16 September.