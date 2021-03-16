PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Simulation & Gaming, April 2021

Leave a comment Posted by on 16/03/2021

The latest issue of Simulation & Gaming 52, 2 (April 2021) is now available.

  • Wired to Exit: Exploring the Effects of Wayfinding Affordances in Underground Facilities Using Virtual Reality
    • Panos Kostakos, Paula Alavesa, Mikko Korkiakoski, Mario Monteiro Marques, Victor Lobo, and Filipe Duarte
  • Challenges in Serious Game Design and Development: Educators’ Experiences 
    • Anastasia Dimitriadou, Naza Djafarova, Ozgur Turetken, Margaret Verkuyl, and Alexander Ferworn
  • Designing Game-Based Writing Projects to Foster Critical Ethical Reasoning in the English Classroom: A Case Study Using Plague Inc: Evolved 
    • Matthew Kelly
  • A multi-site study examining the usability of a virtual reality game designed to improve retention of sterile catheterization skills in nursing students 
    • Karen R. Breitkreuz, Suzan Kardong-Edgren, Gregory E. Gilbert, Connie DeBlieck, Mariam Maske, Christy Hallock, Susan Lanzara, Kathryn Parrish, Kelly Rossler, Carman Turkelson, Anthony Ellertson, Kimberly N. Brown, Taylor Swetavage, Michael Werb, Elizabeth G. Kuchler, Lori S. Saiki, and Shelly R. Noe
  • Distributed Leadership in Collegiate Esports 
    • Evan Falkenthal and Andrew M. Byrne
  • Using Game-Based Virtual Classroom Simulation in Teacher Training: User Experience Research 
    • Özge Kelleci and Nuri Can Aksoy
  • Simulating Peace Operations: New Digital Possibilities for Training and Public Education 
    • A. Walter Dorn and Peter F. Dawson
simulation and gaming journals

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: