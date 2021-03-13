PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Connections Online, April 2021

Leave a comment Posted by on 13/03/2021

Connections Online will take place on 12-14 April 2021, with some extended events on 10-18 April. Additional details can be found at the conference cosponsors, Armchair Dragoons: https://www.armchairdragoons.com/connections/

conferences

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: