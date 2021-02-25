PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Government Matters: Wong on wargaming at the Department of Defense

Leave a comment Posted by on 25/02/2021

Yuna Huh Wong (Research Analyst in the Joint Advanced Warfighting Division at the Institute for Defense Analyses) is interviewed at Government Matters on wargaming at the US Department of Defense. You’ll find the full video here.

simulation and gaming news ,

