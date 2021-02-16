Army University wargaming tournament, 15 March

Army University will be hosting an online wargaming tournament on 15 March, with a possible extension to March 16 if need be. Everyone is welcome to take part.

Please let Dr. James Sterrett know if you wish to take part by 1700 ET on 13 March, so they can set up the competition grids. It will be a Swiss-style round robin tournament.

The game to be used will be Battle for Moscow (Victory Point Games edition). The rules can be found here.

Games will be played via VASSAL (download here), using this module (BFM.vmod “Alternate (VPG Remake)”).

Communications will be via Discord, with a channel link to follow closer to the time