Simulation & Gaming (February 2021)

03/02/2021

The latest issue of Simulation & Gaming 52, 1 (February 2021) is now available. It is a special symposium edition devoted to escape rooms.

  • Editorial
    • Escape Rooms: A Novel Strategy Whose Time has Come Desiree
      • A. Díaz and Timothy C. Clapper
  • Articles
    • Toward Defining Healthcare Simulation Escape Rooms 
      • Mindi Anderson, Lori Lioce, Jamie M. Robertson, Joseph O. Lopreiato, and Desiree A. Díaz
    • Ensuring Educational Escape-Room Success: The Process of Designing, Piloting, Evaluating, Redesigning, and Re-Evaluating Educational Escape Rooms 
      • Heidi Eukel and Briyana Morrell
    • Escape Room Blueprint: Central Orientation Contagion Crisis 
      • Jill L. McLaughlin, Jessica A. Reed, Jody Shiveley, and Stephanie Lee
    • A Community Pediatric Camp Escape Room: An Interactive Approach to Applying Real-Life Critical Thinking Skills 
      • Syretta Spears, Gabriel M. Díaz, and Desiree A. Diaz
    • There is no I in Escape: Using an Escape Room Simulation to Enhance Teamwork and Medication Safety Behaviors in Nursing Students 
      • Dawn Sarage, Barbara J. O’Neill, and Carrie Morgan Eaton
    • The Impact of an Escape Room Simulation to Improve Nursing Teamwork, Leadership and Communication Skills: A Pilot Project 
      • Beatriz Valdes, Mary Mckay, and Jill S. Sanko
    • Escape the Simulation Room Jennifer E. Sanders, Jared Kutzin, and Christopher G. Strother
      Shocking Escape: A Cardiac Escape Room for Undergraduate Nursing Students 
      • Briyana Morrell and Heidi N Eukel
    • Can You Escape? The Pharmacology Review Virtual Escape Room 
      • Miranda Michelle Smith and Rebecca G. Davis
    • Operation Outbreak: A Periop 101 Exam Review Escape Room 
      • Ashley N. Frederick and Jessica A. Reed
    • Escape the Womb: A Maternal Emergency 
      • Lori Hardie, Amanda Gill, Stephanie Lee, and Jody Shiveley
