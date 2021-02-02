Wargaming positions

PAXsims

The Digital Leader Development Center at the US Army Combined Army Center is looking for a Deputy Director:

As a senior Program Manager, you will be responsible for policy development, planning, organizing, directing and coordinating the directorate’s educational policies. …

Responsibilities

Plans and oversees administration of day to day directorate activities, to include the development, justification and execution of an operating budget and operational plans to provide travel and professional development services for the Directorate

Manages projects in the formulation and implementation of simulation education policy, plans, and programs. Directs, manages, coordinates, and evaluates the projects, products and personnel within the directorate.

Represents the organization at action officer meetings, working groups, Integrated Process and Concepts Teams, Council of Colonels, and General Officer Steering Committees.

Evaluates reports by analyzing facts and performing appropriate research and prepares detailed responses. Determines appropriate recommendations for unresolved or questionable problems and performs follow-up.

Oversees the course development, instructor training, and presentation of all digital leader training in the curriculum.

Coordinates and provides guidance to department personnel serving as instructors, subject matter experts, branch and functional area proponents, system administrators, and software and hardware technicians.

You must be a US citizen and eligible for security clearance. Additional details are available via USA Jobs. The closing date is February 8.

BAE Systems is looking for a wargame designer:

BAE Systems is seeking a Wargame Designer in support of a major Marine Corps Wargaming program in Quantico, VA. Responsible for the design, development, and execution of wargame programs. Lead and guide a team of government, military, and contractor personnel through the entire wargaming process. Work closely with government sponsors to develop wargame problem, purpose, and objectives. Develop a custom wargame design that addresses objectives and research questions. Develop wargame products and materials to include: wargame player instructions, wargame player templates, wargame facilitation guides, road to war, orders of battle, friendly and enemy assessments, political guidance, and concepts of operation (CONOPS) or operations orders (OPORDS). Oversee the execution of wargames by managing a Control Cell, directing player activity, and facilitating player discussions. Contribute to analytic tasks that include: assessment and synthesis of game results, structuring and writing wargame reports, and coordination of post-game products.

The ideal candidate will be a good critical thinker and process-oriented planner; be a facilitator and negotiator; possess a strong background in Marine Corps and Navy issues; be a strong planner; and be able to perform in high-paced, multi-tasking office environments. Professional experience with Title 10 or Joint/OSD wargaming–especially wargame design experience or knowledge–is preferred. 

A current DOD Secret clearance is required, with the ability to acquire TS/SCI. Details at the link above.

