Wargaming positions

The Digital Leader Development Center at the US Army Combined Army Center is looking for a Deputy Director:

As a senior Program Manager, you will be responsible for policy development, planning, organizing, directing and coordinating the directorate’s educational policies. …

Responsibilities

Plans and oversees administration of day to day directorate activities, to include the development, justification and execution of an operating budget and operational plans to provide travel and professional development services for the Directorate

Manages projects in the formulation and implementation of simulation education policy, plans, and programs. Directs, manages, coordinates, and evaluates the projects, products and personnel within the directorate.

Represents the organization at action officer meetings, working groups, Integrated Process and Concepts Teams, Council of Colonels, and General Officer Steering Committees.

Evaluates reports by analyzing facts and performing appropriate research and prepares detailed responses. Determines appropriate recommendations for unresolved or questionable problems and performs follow-up.

Oversees the course development, instructor training, and presentation of all digital leader training in the curriculum.

Coordinates and provides guidance to department personnel serving as instructors, subject matter experts, branch and functional area proponents, system administrators, and software and hardware technicians.