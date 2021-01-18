PAXsims

Sandia National Labs: internships in cyber wargaming

Posted by on 18/01/2021

Sandia National Labs are looking for an undergraduate or graduate intern to work on cyber wargaming, specifically to help them design an experimental wargame to study cyber conflict between states. This is part of a three year project, called Tracing House, to study cyber deterrence strategic dilemmas through experimental wargaming. At the end of the project, they hope to develop new analytical methods and tools to identify strategies by human actors in cyberspace and examine how tradeoffs can impact stability and deterrence.

The full postings can be found here:

The minimum requirements for these postings are:

  • Currently attending and enrolled full time (or scheduled to graduate in the spring) in an accredited undergraduate program
  • Pursuing a science, engineering, or math major
  • Minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0/4.0
  • Ability to work up to 40 hours per week during the summer
  • U.S. citizenship

