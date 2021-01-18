Connections North reminder (and programme)

This is a reminder that the CONNECTIONS NORTH 2021 professional (war)gaming conference will be held online on 19-21 February.

The current version of the conference programme can be found here. Issue to be explored at the conference include:

wargaming and other serious gaming in Canada

wargaming in smaller defence communities

Arctic wargaming

so long and thanks for all the fish (gaming fisheries protection)

gaming in the humanitarian and development sector

gaming hybrid warfare in the era of COVID-19

distributed gaming

wargaming for command decision support

diversity and inclusion in professional wargaming

Registration for the conference is via Eventbrite.