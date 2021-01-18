PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Connections North reminder (and programme)

Posted by on 18/01/2021

This is a reminder that the CONNECTIONS NORTH 2021 professional (war)gaming conference will be held online on 19-21 February.

The current version of the conference programme can be found here. Issue to be explored at the conference include:

  • wargaming and other serious gaming in Canada
  • wargaming in smaller defence communities
  • Arctic wargaming
  • so long and thanks for all the fish (gaming fisheries protection)
  • gaming in the humanitarian and development sector
  • gaming hybrid warfare in the era of COVID-19
  • distributed gaming
  • wargaming for command decision support
  • diversity and inclusion in professional wargaming

Registration for the conference is via Eventbrite.

conferences

