PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Davis: Wargaming has a diversity problem

3 Comments Posted by on 15/01/2021

At The Wavell Room, PAXsims associate editor Sally Davis argues that wargaming has a diversity problem. She gets straight to her point in the opening:

Wargaming has a diversity problem: 98% white and male.

I propose there are two ways that people engage with wargames:

1. To dominate, to win, to prove their mastery, to confirm what they already know.

2. To experience a new perspective, to learn, to grow, to embrace the unknown.

Playing for domination leads to misogynist and toxic behaviour towards women and minorities.  It leads to playing for indulgence rather than learning the meaningful lessons serious games can impart—which is bad for the outcomes of wargames, bad for the culture of wargaming, and bad for diversity and inclusion.  Wargaming is literally meant to teach us to be better.

We need to stop pretending that arguing against diversity and inclusion is anything more than the masturbatory indulgence of straight white men.

If your organization would like to indicate support for diversity and inclusion in professional wargaming, there are many things you can do—including lending your support to the Derby House Principles.

simulation and gaming ideas , ,

3 responses to “Davis: Wargaming has a diversity problem

  1. defling 15/01/2021 at 4:10 pm

    “Playing for domination leads to misogynist and toxic behaviour towards women and minorities.”

    Bit like war itself, no? What were we studying again?

  2. hfghfhfh 15/01/2021 at 2:20 pm

    Coming to this website for the last time.

  3. typeatme 15/01/2021 at 11:36 am

    I find this remarkably offensive.
    To say that the reason we may differ in opinion about a subject
    is based on “masturbatory indulgence of straight white men” is ABUSE.

    You have an opinion—defend it, show why it matters with reason and argument.

    These kinds of statements—stomping your feet and demanding compliance—Might be
    part of the reason people with these types of attitudes have seemed to be excluded….

    Perhaps you look are yourself and your behavior before you condemn 1/2 the frigging population.

    Start a different thread about this—so I can unfollow it.
    Thank you

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: