Wargaming positions at SPA

Systems Planning and Analysis (a mid-sized defense contractor headquartered in the DC metro area) has recently broken ground on a new Wargaming and Conference Center at their facility and are recruiting for two new wargaming positions. These positions will directly support clients in the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD R&E), but SPA also conducts wargames for the Services and Joint community. Most of their current wargame efforts focus on emerging technology and the future operating environment.

One position is more senior and geared towards an experienced wargamer who can quickly take on tasks and their own wargame effort and the other is for a more junior analyst who can focus on wargame development and execution and grow into a design role. Both positions require the ability to attain a DoD security clearance.

Further information can be found at the links above.