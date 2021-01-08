PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Connections US 2021 call for papers

Leave a comment Posted by on 08/01/2021

Tim Wilkie (National Defense University) has passed on a call for papers for Connections US 2021:

Happy New Year from the Connections US interdisciplinary wargaming conference!

The call for presentations for Connections US 2021 can be found here.

Connections US 2021 is expected to be conducted in person at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, June 22-25.  There is, of course, a great deal of uncertainty about what the public health situation will be in June.  We will be reassessing our plans as more information becomes available.  Updates to the planning for this year’s conference will be found at: connections-wargaming.com

Since 1993, Connections has brought together practitioners from every segment of the wargaming community to share best practices and advance professional dialogue in the field.  Connections is open to all wargaming practitioners and we welcome international participation.

Please feel free to further distribute this call for presentations.

Don’t forget either that registration is now open for Connections North, which will be held virtually on 19-21 February 2021.

call for papers, conferences

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: