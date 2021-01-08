Connections US 2021 call for papers

Tim Wilkie (National Defense University) has passed on a call for papers for Connections US 2021:

The call for presentations for Connections US 2021 can be found here.

Connections US 2021 is expected to be conducted in person at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, June 22-25. There is, of course, a great deal of uncertainty about what the public health situation will be in June. We will be reassessing our plans as more information becomes available. Updates to the planning for this year’s conference will be found at: connections-wargaming.com

Since 1993, Connections has brought together practitioners from every segment of the wargaming community to share best practices and advance professional dialogue in the field. Connections is open to all wargaming practitioners and we welcome international participation.

