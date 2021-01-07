PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

REMINDER: USNA Fellowship Study on Wargame Design Education – Delphi Survey 1

1 Comment Posted by on 07/01/2021

If you wish to support USNA’s research into how current wargame design education measures against the norms of higher education in artistic disciplines then please take the Delphi Survey 1 before the end of tomorrow (Friday 8th Jan).

(Further information is on the front page of the survey and at the original PAXsims post on the subject.)

Thanks!

simulation and gaming news

One response to “REMINDER: USNA Fellowship Study on Wargame Design Education – Delphi Survey 1

  1. peterperla 07/01/2021 at 8:06 am

    Hi Sawyer, I think I already responded to this. Doing so again might be a chance to increase the statistical weight of my views, but may not be what you’re after. If there is some way you check if I have already submitted (I believe I did sign it), please let me know if it didn’t register.

    Thanks

    Stay safe

    Peter

    Sent from my iPad

    >

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: