Connections North 2021

CONNECTIONS NORTH is Canada’s annual conference devoted to conflict simulation. It is intended for national security professionals, policymakers, researchers, educators, game designers, university students, and others interested in the field of wargaming and other serious games. This year it will be held virtually (via Zoom), and will extend over three days. Prior registration is via Eventbrite is required (but is free).

Themes to be addressed this year include:

wargaming and other serious policy gaming in Canada

wargaming in smaller defence communities

gaming the Arctic

COVID gaming and hybrid threats

gaming fisheries policy

analytical and policy gaming in the humanitarian sector

wargaming for command decision support

distributed gaming

diversity and inclusion in professional (war)gaming

A full version of the conference programme will be posted by mid-January. Online connection information and other details will be sent to all registered attendees a few days before the conference itself.

Reports on previous CONNECTIONS NORTH conferences can be found here.