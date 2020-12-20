Wargaming positions at the Center for Army Analysis

The Center for Army Analysis at Fort Belvoir, VA is currently recruiting for two wargaming positions:

Operations Research Analyst (GS 13)

About the Position: Develops analytical procedures and simulation models. Serves as an Operations Research Analyst assigned to one of the teams in the Division. Responsible for the development, construction, and analysis of major segments of logical models of significant scope, size and complexity.

Operations Research Analyst (GS 14)

About the Position: Serves as the Operations Research Analyst for the United States (US) Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM), US Army Garrison (USAG) Ft. Belvoir. Participates with high level decision-makers in defining and establishing the war gaming methodology required to address operational and logistical initiatives or problem areas faced by the Army staff or major subordinate commands that are critical to the execution of their missions.