PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

AFTERSHOCK module for Vassal

Leave a comment Posted by on 19/12/2020

AFTERSHOCK: A Humanitarian Crisis Game can now be played online using the Vassal boardgame engine. Many thanks to Curt Pangracs, Directorate of Simulation Education (DSE), Army University, US Department of Defense for developing the module and making it available.

simulation and gaming news

