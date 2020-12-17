PAXsims

CNA is seeking an experienced wargamer

CNA is hiring an experienced wargamer for its Gaming and Integration Program. They are looking for someone with significant design experience with demonstrated ability to independently design and facilitate wargames, TTXs, and workshops. This will be a joint position between CNA’s Center for Naval Analyses (the FFRDC) and CNA’s Institute for Public Research (non-FFRDC arm), so interagency experience is a plus.

Additional information on the position and application details can be found here.

CNA endorses the Derby House Principles and is committed to diversity and inclusion in wargaming.

