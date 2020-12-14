PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Gaming and Professional Military Education

Leave a comment Posted by on 14/12/2020

Given the current interest in wargaming and PME, here’s an interesting overview by Group Captain Jo Brick, a Legal Officer in the Royal Australian Air Force and Chief of Staff at the Australian Defence College, on how games can enhance PME. Contents include:

  • The Intellectual Edge, play, and gaming
  • Overview – from the Magdeburg War Gaming Society to ‘This War of Mine’ (2017)
  • Conflict and competition through abstraction
  • Conclusion

simulation and gaming news

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: