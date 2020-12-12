PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

EWC wargaming challenge

Posted by on 12/12/2020

The Educational Wargaming Cooperative (EWC) “works to advance the teaching and application of wargaming within university and professional military curricula by fostering collaboration between educators.” As part of that mission it has announced a wargame design competition aimed at portable and adaptable wargames suitable for educational purposes:

Wargames/games of conflict are often extraordinarily complex. They require massive learning curves and armies of facilitators to run. As educators, you struggle with serious tradeoffs, such as player engagement, resources, and time constraints. It can also be difficult to find games that fit the learning objectives of your course, whether it is a specific theme or conflict.

This year’s competition challenge takes aim at this specific problem. How easy is it to play your game? We want you to tell us about games you’ve adapted or created that are easily bootstrapped and/or portable. Bootstrapped games = Easy to set up, easy to learn, and fast to play. Portable games = playable anywhere, in many different courses, distributed/remote, adaptable across different concepts. We are looking for originally designed or unique new twists on already-existing games.

You’ll find further details and the submission process at the EWC website. The deadline for submission is 30 January 2021.

