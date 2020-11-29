PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Tactical Reconnaissance – A Soviet View

Leave a comment Posted by on 29/11/2020

I’ve added “Tactical Reconnaissance” (No. 23 of the Soviet Military Thought series) to the earlier post of books 1 — 22 in that series. Maybe of use to anyone interested in Cold War wargaming, or on how Soviet Military Thought has evolved into the current day.

Does anyone know of volumes after No. 23?

(For links to books.google.com, click on the gear wheel top right of the screen and select “Download PDF” for a clean text-searchable PDF.)

