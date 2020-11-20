Position: Director, US Air Force Air and Space Operations Wargaming Laboratories

The United States Air Force Academy is hiring a Director (GS12) for its Air and Space Operations Wargaming Laboratories.

The primary purpose of this position is to serve as the Air and Space Operations Wargaming Laboratories Director to coordinate education, research, and laboratory activities administered by the Department of Military Strategic Studies. Advises academy leadership on all aspects of policy, planning, project management, budget, wargaming, and research.

Responsibilities

Manages educational activities in DFMI facilities; develops and maintains policy and operational standards for DFMI labs and facilities.

Provides assistance and training for faculty members and researchers in laboratory operations and educational activities associated with the laboratories.

Develops, directs and conducts education programs accomplished in DFMI facilities.