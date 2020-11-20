PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Position: Director, US Air Force Air and Space Operations Wargaming Laboratories

2 Comments Posted by on 20/11/2020

The United States Air Force Academy is hiring a Director (GS12) for its Air and Space Operations Wargaming Laboratories.

The primary purpose of this position is to serve as the Air and Space Operations Wargaming Laboratories Director to coordinate education, research, and laboratory activities administered by the Department of Military Strategic Studies. Advises academy leadership on all aspects of policy, planning, project management, budget, wargaming, and research.

Responsibilities

Manages educational activities in DFMI facilities; develops and maintains policy and operational standards for DFMI labs and facilities.

Provides assistance and training for faculty members and researchers in laboratory operations and educational activities associated with the laboratories.

Develops, directs and conducts education programs accomplished in DFMI facilities.

Additional details and the application procedure can be found at USA Jobs. More information on the department can be found here. At the time of posting, applications are open until November 23.

h/t James Sterrett

job opportunities/positions vacant

2 responses to “Position: Director, US Air Force Air and Space Operations Wargaming Laboratories

  1. C. Carc 20/11/2020 at 3:39 pm

    GS-12, huh??? ohkaaaaaay….

  2. Chad Millette 20/11/2020 at 2:23 pm

    GS-12…that’s it? Seems junior for the position.

