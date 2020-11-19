You are invited to join the Distributed Wargaming Working Group. If interested, read on …

Covid-19 made distributed wargaming a requirement for both safety and economic reasons. By working together the modeling, simulation and professional wargaming communities can satisfy this requirement.

The Simulation and Wargaming Standing Study Group of the Simulation Interoperability Standards Organization has started a Working Group on “Distributed Wargaming”, the focus of which is to:

“examine how technical, social and design processes can exploit the advantages and overcome the disadvantages of wargaming for professional purposes in a distributed environment”

Note that by “wargaming” we mean:

“A warfare model or simulation, using rules, data, and procedures, not involving actual military forces, and in which the flow of events is affected by, and in turn affects, decisions made during the course of those events by players representing the opposing sides”

Perla, P. The Art of Wargaming, Naval Institute Press, 1990, p.274

We are looking for experts in the following areas to apply their expertise to distributed professional wargaming:

Wargame design and execution

Modeling and simulation

Human/machine interfaces

Online collaboration systems

Human in the loop simulations

Distributed simulation

Game psychology

Distributed decision making and negotiation

If you decide to join you may participate in any of the following ways:

Engage in online discussions on any topic that surface within the focus area of the group.

Write a working paper for inclusion in the final report. Your paper can be on any topic you choose so long as it fits within the group focus.

Comment and discuss other members’ papers and respond to comments on your own (if you write one).

Participate in any of several wargaming and simulation conferences.

Lurk and learn, and contribute when you feel comfortable doing so.

The Working Group will produce a product consisting of an Executive Summary, the refined working papers, discussion about each paper and other topics, and an integrated bibliography. The objective is to produce a useful resource for the simulation and wargaming community. All contributors retain intellectual property rights to their contributions but grant the Working Group unrestricted rights to post their material as part of the Working Group product online and distribute it widely. For an example of the kind of report we will produce see: https://paxsims.files.wordpress.com/2019/11/2019-wargaming-the-far-future-final-20191105.pdf

If you wish to join, please email me including either a link to your online bio or a copy of your bio, and let me know your general area of interest in the working group focus. Thank you.

Respectfully

Stephen Downes-Martin

stephen.downesmartin@gmail.com