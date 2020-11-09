The Doctrine and Training Centre of the Polish Armed Forces will be hosting a virtual conference on global strategic analysis on 16-20 November 2020.

The aim of the GlobState III conference is to establish a platform for discussing new developments in security environment analysis and operational research, principles of war and operational art, and emerging approaches to the conduct of operations. The conference is organized under the umbrella of the NUP 2X35 campaign of future security environment analysis grouping the military and academia into a cooperating community of interests. In 2020, due to the challenges of the pandemic, the conference will be held online, only. We hope that the conference will be a source of valuable knowledge and inspiring discussions for all the participants.

The conference themes include:

principles of war/operational art;

future security environment and operational environment/forecasting and simulation of changes in the security environment;

strategic foresight analysis and military operations research methodology;

geopolitical changes in the 21st century;

real and potential areas of military rivalry of states;

instruments for resolving contemporary armed conflicts;

space as a new domain of military operations;

threats and activities in cyberspace;

challenges of new technologies on the modern battlefield;

armed forces in the state security and policy strategy;

organizational and technical transformation of the armed forces;

multi-domain operation/battle vs. joint operation;

information war;

crisis management operations;

future military leadership.

I will be speaking briefly about the use of wargames as part of a larger panel on strategic analysis. You can get a sneak peak at my presentation here:

You will find further conference details and registration information at the GlobState III conference website.