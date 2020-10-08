PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Derby House diversity in gaming pins

1 Comment Posted by on 08/10/2020

For those of you who may have seen colleagues wearing Derby House Principles on diversity and inclusion in professional wargaming pins and wondering how to get your own, here’s your chance! We are now selling them in lots of ten for £20 (UK) or USD$30 (rest of world).

Since quantities are limited, email me for further details. Upon payment, they will be dispatched to you through our global network of PAXsims order fulfilment warehouses.

The Derby House Principles on diversity and inclusion in professional (war)gaming can be found here.

simulation and gaming news ,

One response to “Derby House diversity in gaming pins

  1. Sally Davis 08/10/2020 at 4:15 pm

    For the curious, Raspberry the Wren bear is reading “Tin Hats, Oilskins, and Seaboots” by Latham B Jensen, an illustrated account of his time on HMCS Ottawa and HMCS Algonquin.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: