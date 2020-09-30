PAXsims

Nusbacher Associates endorses the Derby House Principles

Posted by on 30/09/2020

Nusbacher Associates has become the latest organization to endorse the Derby House Principles on diversity and inclusion in professional wargaming.

Nusbacher Associates offers Devil’s Advocacy, sound horizon scanning, facilitation, and structured methods of making strategy.

Does your organization wish to support diversity and inclusion in serious games? Email us to find out about becoming a sponsor of the Derby House Principles.

