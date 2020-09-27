Simulation and gaming miscellany, 27 September 2020

PAXsims is pleased to present some recent items on conflict simulation and serious (or not-so-serious) gaming that may be of interest to our readers.

Episode #10 of the Krulak Center (US Marine Corps) BruteCast video series features a panel discussion on wargaming featuring Andrew Reddie, James Fielder, Damien O’Connell, and Sebastian Bae.

On the subject of the US Marine Corps, Military.com reports on construction of the new Marine Corps Wargaming and Analysis Center.

The Marine Corps is building a new state-of-the-art facility where it will run classified wargaming scenarios in preparation for a fight with a high-tech enemy. A new Marine Corps Wargaming and Analysis Center is expected to be up and running in Quantico, Virginia, by 2024. The 100,000-square foot center, which will be built on the Marine Corps University campus, will host more than a dozen wargames every year — including two large-scale, 250-person exercises, a new announcement on the center states.

Foreign Policy magazine features a report on Hedgemony, the recent RAND board game of US defence strategy.

According to the South China Morning Post, Taiwan recently completed an exercise and wargame designed to examine defence against a possible Chinese invasion.

Taiwan began five days of computer-aided war games on Monday, simulating an attack on the island by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The drills are part of the Han Kuang exercises, Taiwan’s largest annual war games. An earlier phase of the exercises in July included live-fire drills. The war games were designed to test Taiwanese commanders’ ability to adopt the right defence strategy and coordinate different forces while under attack, the defence ministry said. .. The five-day exercise is being held at the defence ministry’s joint training centre in Taipei and is being observed by experts from the National Defence University. The drills will also use the Joint Theatre Level Simulation (JTLS) system bought from the US to simulate combined operations. The JTLS was designed to create a realistic environment in which military commanders could operate as they would in a real-world situation, the source said, adding that it would help them to hone their decision-making skills and work out how to counter various attacks. Operational data collected during the exercise would later be sent to the US experts for analysis and feedback, the person said.

At the Beyond Solitaire podcast, Natalia Wojtowicz discusses “wargaming with NATO.”

At Armchair Dragoons, Brant Guillory discusses team play of the GMT Games COIN series wargames, specifically A Distant Plain.

It’s hard to overstate the influence that the COIN series of games has had on the wargaming world over the past decade. Heck, its influence has gone beyond just wargaming (Root!), unless you write for Meeple Mountain. They’ve been covered in the Washington Post, and used by the military for training exercises. Volko Ruhnke, the godfather of the COIN series games, even spent a few hours with GUWS explaining how to design one. In our wargaming program at Origins, the COIN games have been a popular addition, largely because they are designed for 4 players, so we can get more gamers around the table than with something like Ft Sumter. One year, we actually had to get out a GM’s personal copy of Liberty or Death to start a third full 4-player table, because there were so many interested gamers that wanted to join the fun. However, there’s a set of modifications that we made to the COIN games – specifically A Distant Plain – that went beyond the traditional 4-player experience. By crafting each faction as a team, and moving much of the interpersonal diplomacy, horse-trading, backstabbing, etc away from the board itself, we’ve evolved the basic 4-player game into a more free-wheeling and dynamic environment that dramatically reduces the opportunity for analysis paralysis, amps up the possibility… nay, ‘likelihood’ of confusion and fog of war, and keeps the game moving to where everyone stays involved at all times….

While the article isn’t about wargaming, Jason Lamb and Jeremy Buyer, offer some useful reflections on “the psychological high ground: the surprising key to accelerating change” at War on the Rocks.

The The Indie Game Reading Club blog features an insightful guest column by Paul Mitchener on gender, race, and historicity in historically-themed RPGs.

I’ve run an awful lot of history-themed RPGs and written a few. It’s an area I love gaming in, both taken straight, and mixed with a dose of fantastic elements. Yet I would be doing the topic an injustice if I did not admit there are difficulties, both in subject matter and attitudes. So what are they, and how can you overcome them? The focus here is Medieval Europe and the Ancient World, as that’s where I have the most experience. But much of what I say you can apply to other times and places.

PAXsims has already discussed the work of the Transitions Integrity Project, which has used matrix games to explore what could go wrong during a contested transition following the November 2020 US presidential election.

