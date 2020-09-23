PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Table Top History LLC endorses the Derby House Principles

Posted by on 23/09/2020

We’re pleased to announce that Table Top History LLC has become the latest organization to endorse the Derby House Principles on diversity and inclusion in professional wargaming.

At TTH our goals are to make gaming resources available to educators and planners, offer large scale gaming opportunities – both in person and online, share war gaming design techniques, and highlight the great work of other designers, writers and gamers in the professional, commerical, educational, and recreational gaming fields.

simulation and gaming news ,

