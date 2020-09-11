MORS Certificate in Cyber Wargaming 21 – 25 September

This course will examine the challenges of gaming cyber through a combination of lectures and practical exercises. Lectures will focus on games and game design, along with the application of game design to cyber issues. Practical exercises will give students the chance to experience different types of cyber gaming, with the expectation that students will research, design, and present their own cyber game as part of the course.

Successful students will learn how game design can be used to address challenges of cyber operations and policy and they will build an understanding of how to represent cyber capabilities in games, as well as build games directly addressing cyber operations. The goal is for students to become aware of the gaming tools available for cyber, and to begin to associate specific game techniques with various cyber gaming requirements.

Instructors:

Mr. Ed McGrady

Mr. Paul Vebber

For more information and to Register go to

https://www.mors.org/Events/Certificates/Certificate-in-Cyber-Wargaming