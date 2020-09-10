PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Simulation & Gaming (October 2020)

Leave a comment Posted by on 10/09/2020

The latest issue of Simulation & Gaming 51, 5 (October 2020) is now available online (paywalled).

Editorial

  • Roles, Plays, and the Roles We Play While Playing Games 
    • J. Tuomas Harviainen

Articles

  • Experiencing Cybersecurity One Game at a Time: A Systematic Review of Cybersecurity Digital Games
    • Merijke Coenraad, Anthony Pellicone, Diane Jass Ketelhut, Michel Cukier, Jan Plane, and David Weintrop
  • Professional Wargaming: A Flawed but Useful Tool 
    • John Curry
  • Green Across the Board: Board Games as Tools for Dialogue and Simplified Environmental Communication 
    • Kristoffer S. Fjællingsdal and Christian A. Klöckner
  • Exploring the Effects of Violent Video Games on Healthcare Trainees 
    • Karlie A. Krause, Chelsie Smyth, and Kate L. Jansen
  • A Study of Cognitive Results in Marketing and Finance Students 
    • Paola Andrea Ortiz-Rendón, Luz Alexandra Montoya-Restrepo, and Jose-Luis Munuera-Alemán
  • The Influence of Game Character Appearance on Empathy and Immersion: Virtual Non-Robotic Versus Robotic Animals 
    • Alexandra Sierra Rativa, Marie Postma, and Menno Van Zaanen
  • Conscientiousness in Game-Based Learning 
    • Liu Yi, Qiqi Zhou, Tan Xiao, Ge Qing, and Igor Mayer
simulation and gaming journals

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: