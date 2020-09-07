PAXsims

Queeroes: LGBT+ & gender non-conformity in the military

PAXsims and the Derby House Principles are pleased to present Paul Strong & Sally Davis discussing queer and gender non-conforming representation in the military, from ancient times to the modern day.

Hear how war and the military created gay culture as we know it, and how gay culture has in turn shaped the military and how we think about war. Spot a few familiar faces, from WATU Wrens to Alexander the Great, QueenKing Christina of Sweden, Lord Kitchener, and others.

Read more about the Derby House Principles on diversity and inclusion in professional wargaming.

