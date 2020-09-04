PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

14th NATO Operations Research and Analysis Conference

Leave a comment Posted by on 04/09/2020

The 14th annual NATO Operations Research and Analysis Conference will be held virtually on 5-6 October 2020.  Registration is required by September 28 via the NATO Science and Technology Organization events website. You will find additional details in the Calling Notice:

Download

The conference will feature some wargaming presentations, and others that are wargaming-relevant. A PAXsims report on the 2019 conference can be found here.

