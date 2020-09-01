PAXsims

Maggie Snyder joins PAXsims as a research associate

PAXsims is pleased to announce that Maggie Snyder will be joining our team as a Research Associate for 2020-21.

Maggie hails from Barryville, NY. She graduated from St. John’s University with a double Bachelor of Arts in English and Theology. Later, she graduated with a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy from The Fletcher School at Tufts University, where she studied International Negotiation and Conflict Resolution and International Security Studies. While at Fletcher, Maggie participated in the SIMULEX crisis management exercise, and the 2015 Harvard Negotiation Simulation. Maggie has conducted firsthand research on nonviolent resistance in Tunisia, and is dedicated to the work of finding peaceful solutions to intractable conflicts. Most recently, she held contractor positions at the Department of State Office of the Coordinator for Cyber Issues, and the DOS Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations. She has also previously worked at the RAND Corporation, and interned at the UN Peacebuilding Support Office and at the World Youth Alliance. 

