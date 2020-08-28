PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Online Game Design Classes from MORS

MORS is offering several game design classed in September and October:

8-10 Sept:  Gaming Disease Response will be a three day class with a full day on gaming pandemics:
https://www.mors.org/Events/Courses/Gaming-Emergency-Response-to-Disease-Course

21-25 Sept:  The Certificate in Cyber Wargaming is a certificate class offered with Virginia Tech and covers cyber gaming at all levels:
 https://www.mors.org/Events/Certificates/Certificate-in-Cyber-Wargaming

19-23 Oct:  The Certificate in Wargaming focuses on game design and building wargames:
https://www.mors.org/Events/Certificates/Certificate-in-Wargaming

