Online Game Design Classes from MORS

MORS is offering several game design classed in September and October:

8-10 Sept: Gaming Disease Response will be a three day class with a full day on gaming pandemics:

https://www.mors.org/Events/Courses/Gaming-Emergency-Response-to-Disease-Course

21-25 Sept: The Certificate in Cyber Wargaming is a certificate class offered with Virginia Tech and covers cyber gaming at all levels:

https://www.mors.org/Events/Certificates/Certificate-in-Cyber-Wargaming

19-23 Oct: The Certificate in Wargaming focuses on game design and building wargames:

https://www.mors.org/Events/Certificates/Certificate-in-Wargaming