PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Russian documents from Russo-Japanese war sought

Leave a comment Posted by on 03/08/2020

Does anyone have access (or a reference librarian who does) to the following? I have tried our own reference librarian but to no avail so widening the call:

  1. “сборник тактических указаний данных начальниками в войну 1904-05 гг.”  собрано по генералъ квартирмейстера при главнокомандующем. Ст. Петерсбург, 1906
    Or in English:
    “A collection of tactical instructions given by the commanders in the war of 1904-05” collected by the quartermaster general under the commander-in-chief. St. Petersburg, 1906
  2. сборник систематических сообщении по истории Русской-Японской войны. 2 Tom.  Вильнюс, 1908.
    Or, in English:
    “A collection of systematic reports on the history of the Russian-Japanese War.” 2nd Vol. Vilnius, 1908

Many thanks.

simulation and gaming news

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: