USAWC War Room: What Strategic Decisions on the Horizon for the Department of Defense can best be Shaped through Wargaming?

This is the second in the series of short articles on wargaming presented by the US Army War College web journal War Room. The prompt this time is “What Strategic Decisions in the Horizon for the Department of Defense can best be Shaped through Wargaming?”. Six scholars and practitioners offer a response:

  • Sebastian Bae (RAND)
  • Ellie Bartels (RAND)
  • Stephen Downes-Martin (US Naval War College & PAXsims)
  • Jim Lacey (Marine Corps University)
  • Krisjand Rothweiler (US Forces Korea)
  • Natalia Wojtowicz (Hague University

Please add any thoughts of your own in the comments section here on PAXsims or over in the War Room.

simulation and gaming news

