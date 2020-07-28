PAXsims

Japanese to English Translators wanted for Russo Japanese War Documents

Posted by on 28/07/2020

In 1907 the Japanese Military translated into Japanese a number of captured Russian Staff Documents dealing with the 1904-05 Russo-Japanese War. The belief is that parts of these documents deal with Russian wargaming pre-, during-, and lessons learned post-, the war.

I’m looking for interested volunteers to translate one or more 20 page blocks of text — or as many pages as they can tolerate.

This is asking a lot, I know, but hopefully the result will be interesting to the wargaming community.

