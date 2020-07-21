Simulation and Wargaming Study Group of SISO endorses the Derby House Principles on diversity and inclusion

Recently, the S&W Study Group voted overwhelmingly to affirm their support for, and adherence to the Derby House Principles on diversity and inclusion in wargaming.

The Simulation and Wargaming Study Group of SISO (Simulation Interoperability Standards Organization) is an open study group, looking at a variety of different research areas related to wargaming. We are an international organization, open to members of academia, government, industry, and other individuals interested in the art and science of wargaming, and how to make it better. Those interested in participating can write to Charles Turnitsa (cturnitsa@gmail.com) to find out more about regular meetings, and how to get involved.