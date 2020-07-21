PAXsims

German Wargaming

Posted by on 21/07/2020

The history of German Wargaming in the 20th Century is one of how an armed force can systematically develop successful military concepts, provide training and practice operations despite debilitating resource constraints (as dictated by the Treaty of Versailles). The best article on this history is by Milan Vego, “German War Gaming“, Naval War College Review, Autumn 2012, Vol. 65, No. 4.

In that article Professor Vego references “War Gaming”, by General der Infanterie a.D. Rudolf M. Hofmann (and colleagues), 1952 (document P-094) writing for the US Army Foreign Military Studies Branch as prisoners of war. The link here is to a cleaned up OCR’d fully text-searchable version of the original poor photocopy. Hard page breaks ensure the page numbers correspond to the original, so “page number” references in other documents remain accurate.

The most recent wargaming handbook from Germany, specifically the Bundeswehr Command and Staff College is their 2004 “Wargaming – A Guide to Preparation and Execution“. If anyone knows of a more recent one please let us know using the Comments section, thanks.

2 responses to “German Wargaming

  1. Stephen Downes-Martin 21/07/2020 at 3:11 pm

    That reminds me … if anyone has a paper copy of the original could you check to see if page 59 has content? The original I have has a blank page 59. Thanks.

  2. peterperla 21/07/2020 at 2:34 pm

    Thanks Stephen. I have one of the old beat up copies so this is nice to have.

    Stay safe

    Peter

    Sent from my iPad

