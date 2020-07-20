Slitherine Games is hiring

Slitherine Games–who produce a broad range of commercial games, but who also work with the UK Defence Science and Technology Laboratory and others on developing and adapting wargames for professional use—is hiring.

We're recruiting for a range of rolls, some of which require no experience, so if you know strategy games and you're looking for a new challenge or just always wanted to get in to games industry then please apply. And feel free to share! #gamedevjobs https://t.co/NvV0Qei3ZL — Iain McNeil (@Iain_Slitherine) July 20, 2020

If you are interested in a career in wargaming, this could be your chance. Moreover, we have been in a terrific dialogue with Slitherine regarding the Derby House Principles on diversity and inclusion in wargaming, and they have made very clear their desire to see more hires from non-traditional and underrepresented groups.

Teachers and other mentors—please share this widely.