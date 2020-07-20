PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Slitherine Games is hiring

Leave a comment Posted by on 20/07/2020

Slitherine Games–who produce a broad range of commercial games, but who also work with the UK Defence Science and Technology Laboratory and others on developing and adapting wargames for professional useis hiring.

If you are interested in a career in wargaming, this could be your chance. Moreover, we have been in a terrific dialogue with Slitherine regarding the Derby House Principles on diversity and inclusion in wargaming, and they have made very clear their desire to see more hires from non-traditional and underrepresented groups.

Teachers and other mentors—please share this widely.

job opportunities/positions vacant

