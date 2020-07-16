Marine Corps removes Neff from roster of wargaming SMEs after racist posts revealed

Task and Purpose reports that Blake Neff, who resigned as a writer for FOX News commentator Tucker Carlson after he was revealed as the author of numerous racist and misogynist online postings, was also a wargaming subject matter expert for the US Marine Corps—an association that the Marines have quickly ended.

Neff, 29, who resigned Friday from his role at Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, was “immediately removed” from a list of experts helping to support war gaming exercises at the Marine Corps War College, an official told Task & Purpose on Thursday after being asked about Neff’s ties to the Marine Corps.

Neff had been a “wargaming subject matter expert” for the college since Oct. 2016, the official said, and had taken part in wargaming exercises with Marines more than a dozen times.

“We recently learned that a wargaming expert who had previously provided support to the Marine Corps War College was responsible for racist social media posts,” said Capt. Monica Witt, a Marine spokeswoman.

“We immediately removed Mr. Neff from the list of experts who support our educational wargaming program. Mr. Neff’s language and behavior do not represent Marine Corps University or the United States Marine Corps.”

…

The Marine Corps “does not tolerate racist, sexist, or homophobic behavior,” Witt said.