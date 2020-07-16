PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Marine Corps removes Neff from roster of wargaming SMEs after racist posts revealed

4 Comments Posted by on 16/07/2020

Task and Purpose reports that Blake Neff, who resigned as a writer for FOX News commentator Tucker Carlson after he was revealed as the author of numerous racist and misogynist online postings, was also a wargaming subject matter expert for the US Marine Corps—an association that the Marines have quickly ended.

Neff, 29, who resigned Friday from his role at Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, was “immediately removed” from a list of experts helping to support war gaming exercises at the Marine Corps War College, an official told Task & Purpose on Thursday after being asked about Neff’s ties to the Marine Corps.

Neff had been a “wargaming subject matter expert” for the college since Oct. 2016, the official said, and had taken part in wargaming exercises with Marines more than a dozen times.

“We recently learned that a wargaming expert who had previously provided support to the Marine Corps War College was responsible for racist social media posts,” said Capt. Monica Witt, a Marine spokeswoman. 

“We immediately removed Mr. Neff from the list of experts who support our educational wargaming program. Mr. Neff’s language and behavior do not represent Marine Corps University or the United States Marine Corps.”

The Marine Corps “does not tolerate racist, sexist, or homophobic behavior,” Witt said.

simulation and gaming news

4 responses to “Marine Corps removes Neff from roster of wargaming SMEs after racist posts revealed

  1. BSA 16/07/2020 at 9:08 pm

    So……the USMC paid this dude $14k to help explain boardgame rules to Marines?

  2. Tracy Johnson 16/07/2020 at 7:34 pm

    Well, I don’t know Neff from Adam it seems. (Talking heads on TV are all the same to me, I don’t watch them.) I’m thinking of the infrequent hot-head.

  3. S Goodwin 16/07/2020 at 7:17 pm

    Neff has been making such post for years. He believes everything he said. He does not deserve amnesty.He needs to accept the consequences of his actions (a novel concept in post-industrial America).

  4. Tracy Johnson 16/07/2020 at 6:38 pm

    What the USMC needs is an amnesty box (like they use on the gun range for brass) for anyone who has said anything untoward in their past. Then the offender must adopt the Derby House Principles.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: