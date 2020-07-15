PAXsims

Simulation & Gaming (August 2020)

Posted by on 15/07/2020

The latest issue of Simulation & Gaming 51, 4 (August 2020) is now available.

Editorial

  • Gaming in the Time of COVID-19 
    • Willy C. Kriz


Articles

  • Examining Board Gameplay and Learning: A Multidisciplinary Review of Recent Research 
    • Rebecca Yvonne Bayeck
  • Developing Snake Ladder Game Learning Media to Increase Students’ Interest and Learning Outcomes on Social Studies in Elementary School 
    • Ahmad Syawaluddin, Sidrah Afriani Rachman, and Khaerunnisa
  • Using Escape Rooms for Conducting Team Research: Understanding Development, Considerations, and Challenges 
    • Tara N. Cohen, Andrew C. Griggs, Joseph R. Keebler, Elizabeth H. Lazzara, Shawn M. Doherty, Falisha F. Kanji, and Bruce L. Gewertz
  • Would Chuck Norris Certainly Win the Hunger Games? Simulating the Result Reliability of Battle Royale Games Through Agent-Based Models 
    • Hannes Rosenbusch, Jonas Röttger, and David Rosenbusch
  • The Effects of Situation Variability in a Simulation-Based Training for Implicit Innovation Knowledge 
    • Saar Van Lysebetten, Frederik Anseel, and Diana R. Sanchez
  • Optimising the Learning Potential of Simulations Through Structural Transparency and Exploratory Guidance 
    • Carlos Capelo and Ana Lorga Silva
  • Practicing CPR: A Qualitative Analysis of Resident Motivation 
    • Ilana Harwayne-Gidansky, Dorene F. Balmer, Cara B. Doughty, Lori L. Scarlatos, Todd Chang, and Joo Lee Song
  • Virtual Gaming Simulation: An Interview Study of Nurse Educators 
    • Margaret Verkuyl, Lynda Atack, Krista Kamstra-Cooper, and Paula Mastrilli
  • Development and Performance Assessment of a Digital Serious Game to Assess Multi-Patient Care Skills in a Simulated Pediatric Emergency Department 
    • Cindy Luu, Thomas B. Talbot, Cha Chi Fung, Eyal Ben-Isaac, Juan Espinoza, Susan Fischer, Christine S. Cho, Mariam Sargsyan, Sridevi Korand, and Todd P. Chang
  • Telesimulation for COVID-19 Ventilator Management Training With Social-Distancing Restrictions During the Coronavirus Pandemic 
    • Neel Naik, Robert Alan Finkelstein, Joy Howell, Kapil Rajwani, and Kevin Ching
