HMGS Cyberwars

Posted by on 13/07/2020

Historical Miniature Gaming Society Cyber Wars 2020 is an online gaming event that starts Thursday 23 July and concludes Sunday 26 July. The event will feature a round table and 2.5 days of online gaming. 

The roundtable features professional wargamers who support the defense industry: 

  • Maj Scott Roach: Wargamer for the Canadian DND who will give a demo of a wargame his team developed on Vassal to game a military response to a pandemic
  • Matt Caffrey (USAF/author “On Wargaming) who will brief on the relationship between hobby and professional games
  • Phil Bolger (USAF/OSD gaming) will brief on the principles on defense-related wargaming 
  • Sebastian Bae (RAND/Georgetown University) will brief about the Georgetown Wargaming Society (GWUS) and how they prepare their students for careers in wargaming. 

