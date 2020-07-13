PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Australian Defence Force Wargaming Association endorses the Derby House Principles on diversity and inclusion

Posted by on 13/07/2020

We’re pleased to announced that the Australian Defence Force Wargaming Association is the latest group to endorse the Derby House Principles on diversity and inclusion in professional wargaming, noting that “giving everyone a ‘fair go’ is an integral part of Australian culture, but in challenging times this idea needs champions.”

For more about ADFWGA, see this recent article by Major David Hill or visit their website at the link above.

