Whence the Threat to Peace

Posted by on 07/07/2020

During the 1980s the Pentagon issued a series of unclassified annual booklets titled Soviet Military Power” (the current post cold war version is “Russia Military Power”).

In retaliation the Soviet Defense Ministry issued “Whence the Threat to Peace” about US and NATO military build ups and which answered the question implied by its title with “the USA“.

Since I can’t find a copy of “When the Threat to Peace” online, I thought I’d scan my hard copy of the 1987 version and make available to any cold war wargamers who might be interested.

