RAND Center for Gaming supports the Derby House Principles

We are very happy to announce that the RAND Center for Gaming is the latest group of serious gamers to endorse the Derby House Principles on diversity and inclusion in professional wargaming.

The Center for Gaming promotes the use of games in research to improve decision-making across a wide range of policy areas. The Center supports the innovative application of gaming, the development of new gaming tools and techniques, and the evolution of existing forms and methods.

The RAND Centre for Gaming is not only a world leader in the development of serious games, but has also done much to support women and other underrepresented groups in professional wargaming.

If your organization would like more information on the Derby House Principles or would like to endorse them, email us here at PAXsims.

