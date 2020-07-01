Cold War Soviet Military Planning Factors and Nomograms for Gaming

Anyone interested in wargaming the Cold War from a Soviet perspective or has a general interest in how the Soviets planned and the evolution of Russian military thought, might want to take a look their planning factors and norms described in Chapter 5 of the Voroshilov Staff Academy Handbook of Lectures.

For logistics enthusiasts the Sustainability of the Soviet Army in Battle was produced by UK’s Soviet Studies Research Centre, a single source of how the Soviets planned sustainment. It took me a while to find and process , but this is a clean complete PDF that is text-searchable. Warning, it’s 734 pages and 27Mb (smallest I could compress it).

Note these resources do not necessarily describe how planning should have been done, they describe how the Soviets taught planning and might have fought.